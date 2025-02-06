Development in Mangaluru Salon Attack Case, Court Grants Bail to 11 Accused

Mangaluru: Mangaluru's second additional district and sessions court has granted conditional bail to 11 individuals who were arrested for their involvement in the attack on a unisex salon at Bejai on January 23.

The case stems from an incident where members of Rama Sene, led by Prasad Attavar, allegedly raided the salon accusing it of involvement in immoral activities. The mob vandalised property, leading to a police complaint by the salon owner. The local police subsequently registered an FIR, charging the attackers with offenses such as attempt to murder and dacoity.

A total of 14 individuals, including Prasad Attavar, were taken into custody and presented before Mangaluru’s sixth JMFC court on January 24, which remanded them to judicial custody. Later, bail applications were filed before the second additional district and sessions court.

During the bail hearing on February 1, the defence counsel argued on behalf of the accused. The court reserved its verdict before announcing on February 5 that 11 of the accused, including Attavar, would be granted conditional bail.