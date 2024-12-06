Eshwarappa Faces Case Over Provocative Speech Allegedly Made Speech During Protest

Shivamogga: BJP leader and former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister K S Eshwarappa is facing legal scrutiny after a case was filed against him at the Kote police station in Shivamogga for allegedly delivering a provocative speech. The incident reportedly occurred during a protest organised over the arrest of Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh.

This marks the second case filed against Eshwarappa within 20 days for similar allegations of making inflammatory statements. The protest, held at the a hotel in Shivamogga, was in response to the controversial arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was detained by Bangladesh authorities on November 25 under sedition charges.

Chinmoy Krishna Das’s arrest has intensified concerns about the treatment of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. According to reports, the charges stemmed from a complaint filed on October 31 by a local politician, accusing Das and others of disrespecting Bangladesh’s national flag during a rally by the Hindu community. Violence against minority communities in the country has escalated following the incident.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has strongly condemned the arrest and the denial of bail, reflecting growing discontent over the treatment of Hindu leaders and communities in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, West Bengal Assembly Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has announced a blockade at the Basirhat border on December 10 as a protest against the increasing violence towards Hindu minorities.

The case against Eshwarappa comes amid these heightened tensions, as his speech during the protest has been criticised for potentially inciting further unrest. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.