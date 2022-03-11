Integrated Command and Control Centre project launched in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: An Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) was launched on Friday in Bengaluru to deal with any emergencies and civic problems.

It was inaugurated at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) headquarters by Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta and Administrator Rakesh Singh.

The objective of the Smart City initiative of the Government of India is to promote sustainable and inclusive cities that provide core infrastructure and give a decent quality of life to its citizens.

The Smart Cities Mission (SCM) has been initiated under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India (GoI) under which select cities will be developed as smart cities with a focus on improving citizen

services. It is an urban renewal and retrofitting programme with a mission to develop 100 cities all over the country and making them citizen friendly, sustainable and investment destination. Under the smart city scheme, government has emphasized improvement of the basic civic amenities of the cities and provision of modern technological advances for ease of living.

The Vision of the Bengaluru Smart City Limited states that "Livable Bengaluru- Healthy, Connected and Vibrant". The BenSCL will be guided by the following key operating principles in its vision and mission. Citizen and stakeholder Focus: Pprovide service to citizens and stakeholders and respond to their needs and interests in a respectful, reliable, and professional manner; Environmental Responsibility: Plan and manage the operations as responsible stewards of our natural resources and the environment; Safety Awareness: Perform work with a high level of safety awareness for ourselves, our fellow employees and the public.

Integrated Control and Command Centre is a support system where information from various departments and various applications are collected, collaborated and analysed for better planning of the city, using ICT (Information and Communication Technology) as a backbone. It has intelligence engine(s) which will process and synchronise all the related information and generate insights. These insights are helpful in managing incidents across the city and do a better planning for city development.

The ICCC platform would be integrated with 14 government, departments for service delivery, which impacts the day-to-day lives of the citizens. The command centre will be monitored 24 X 7 offering many other services such as, Analytics and Business Intelligence Service, Integrated Emergency/Disaster Response Coordination Service, Integrated Grievance Management Service, Integrated Mobility Management Service, Public Projects Information Management Service and GIS Service-Common GIS for Bengaluru.

The ICCC implementation is covering 14 line departments like BBMP, BESCOM, BWSSB, BMTC, BMRCL, BTP, BCP, Pollution Board, Health etc., ICCC is integrated with various IT systems of different stakeholders with the objective of enhancing safety, security and providing better public services in the cities. ICCC will provide City Officials / Decision Makers / City Administrators a one stop-shop from where they can view the health of the city and carry out evidence-based decision making in day-to-day

operations, emergency situations or large-scale situations.

The ICCC will play a pivotal role in improving the liveability of a city by ensuring efficient service delivery and quicker response to emergencies/crisis situations/hazards.

The ICCC will be manned by 24 operators and supported by a call centre with 25 members. The team will be assisted by a Project Manager, Command and Control System Expert (Role including IoT, BI, AI and Analytics), Data Specialists, GIS Expert, Network and Security Expert. Modern control rooms being established in all 8 zonal offices for effective and efficient monitoring of the work.

Trilok Chandra, Special Commissioner (Information Technology), Rajendra Cholan, Managing Director, Bangalore Smart City Ltd, Ramamani, Deputy Commissioner (Information Technology) and other officials were present on the occasion.