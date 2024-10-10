Low enrolment in Mangalore University PG courses

Mangaluru: Mangalore University is grappling with a potential suspension of nine postgraduate (PG) courses in the 2024-25 academic year due to alarmingly low enrolment. Despite offering a wide range of 42 courses across 28 departments, certain programs, including statistics, electronics, M.Ed., MSW, geo-informatics, and material science, have reportedly failed to attract any students, putting them at risk of suspension.

It is important to note that the university extended its application deadline twice from September 25 to October 10. However, even with the additional time, student interest remains critically low. Initially, the university planned to temporarily suspend any course that attracted fewer than 15 students. However, in an attempt to salvage struggling programs, it lowered the threshold to 10 students per course. Departments meeting this reduced minimum requirement will be allowed to continue offering the course. As of now, more than 1,800 applications have been submitted, but only about 680 students have secured admission across all departments. While some courses, such as M Com, chemistry, and biotechnology, have seen strong interest, the lack of students in others remains a serious concern.

It appears that the university remains hopeful for a last-minute surge in enrolments, which could ensure that all courses continue uninterrupted. Nevertheless, if the current trend persists, Mangalore University may face a difficult decision in suspending several PG programs until enrolment numbers improve.