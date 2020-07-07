Minister Madhuswamy confirms the community transmission of coronavirus in Karnataka

Tumakuru: Minister JC Madhuswamy confirmed that Coronavirus is spreading at the community level in Karnataka. Earlier, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan, Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar have denied of community transmission of coronavirus in Karnataka.

"Medical condition of eight Corona virus infected citizens admitted in Tumkur COVID Hospital is critical. There is no guarantee of their lives as per the information. We somewhere feel we are worried that coronavirus is spreading at the community level," says Madhuswamy, Tumakuru district-in-charge minister.

He added, "Somewhere the situation is going out of hand. We have reached a point where it is difficult for the district authorities to restrain it." The minister confirmed that the growing toll in the district due to COVID-19 rises to Nine.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 23,474 coronavirus cases in Karnataka including 13,255 and 372 deaths.