Operation to capture killer elephant begins in Sringeri after two deaths

Chikkamagaluru : The Forest Department has launched a massive operation to capture a wild elephant that killed two villagers in Kerekate near Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru district. Following the tragic deaths, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has directed officials to initiate immediate capture efforts, mobilizing six trained elephants Ekalavya, Dhananjaya, Prashanth, Harsha and others to the Kerekate checkpost, where the operation will commence from Sunday.

The rogue tusker, which has been frequently sighted in and around Keremane village, has been terrorizing locals for several days, destroying areca plantations and wandering close to human settlements. Farmers have expressed fear and anger as the elephant continues to intrude on their fields, disrupting agricultural activity and damaging crops.

On Friday morning, the elephant fatally attacked two villagers Harish and Umesh near Keremane. Harish was reportedly collecting fodder near his cattle shed when the elephant charged at him. Moments later, Umesh, who stepped out of his house to check why his dog was barking, was also attacked and killed. The incident sent shockwaves across the region, triggering public outrage against forest officials.

District in-charge minister K.J. George visited the victims’ families on Saturday, offering condolences and announcing a ₹5 lakh personal relief to each family. Sringeri MLA T.D. Rajegowda also announced ₹1 lakh assistance per family. Speaking to villagers, George assured that the elephant responsible for the deaths would be captured at the earliest.

Tensions ran high in the village after the incident. Local residents blocked the jeep carrying the tahsildar and protested angrily, accusing the Forest Department of negligence. When Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj and SP Vikram Amathe arrived at the scene, they too faced the villagers’ ire.

Residents alleged that despite repeated pleas over recurring elephant attacks, the department failed to act decisively. “Every few weeks, we lose someone to elephant attacks, yet no preventive steps are taken. We will continue our protest until the minister himself visits the site,” the villagers declared.

The forest team has now set up base camps around Kerekate and Keremane to track the tusker’s movements. Once sighted, the elephant will be tranquilized and relocated to a protected area. Officials have appealed to villagers to remain indoors and avoid entering forest fringes during the ongoing operation.