Police arrest Surat cybercriminal in Belagavi couple suicide case
Belagavi: The Belagavi CEN police have made a significant breakthrough, apprehending 30-year-old Chirag Jeevarajbhai Lakkad from Surat, Gujarat, for his role in driving an elderly couple to suicide.
The suspect, now in judicial custody, is accused of orchestrating a cruel cyber-fraud scheme that targeted Diego Santan Nazareth (83), and Flaviana Nazareth (79), from Khanapur taluk.
Over three months, the couple endured relentless cyberbullying and a so-called “digital arrest,” coerced into transferring Rs. 6 lakh to various accounts by two unidentified accomplices. The ordeal culminated in their tragic deaths on March 27, with a suicide note left behind pointing to the harassment. Acting on this evidence, police registered a case of abetment to suicide.
A dedicated police team traced Chirag using his mobile number, which was linked to his bank account. During the investigation, it emerged that Chirag had posed as a CBI official, intimidating the couple through video calls. Authorities suspect he is part of a larger cybercrime syndicate, and efforts are underway to uncover the full extent of the network. (eom)