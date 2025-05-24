Live
DIY Sandalwood Face Packs for Glowing Summer Skin
Rejuvenate your skin naturally this summer with five homemade sandalwood face masks that hydrate, brighten, and soothe irritated skin
Sandalwood, or chandan, has long held a special place in Ayurvedic skincare due to its soothing, cooling, and healing properties. Especially during the hot summer months, DIY sandalwood face packs can help tackle common skin concerns such as dryness, tanning, acne, and dullness. These homemade masks are chemical-free, budget-friendly, and easy to prepare with everyday kitchen ingredients.
Why Sandalwood is a Summer Skincare Hero
The summer season can leave the skin feeling dry, irritated, and oily due to high temperatures and increased sun exposure. Sandalwood offers relief thanks to its anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and cooling qualities. It effectively reduces acne, soothes sunburn, and restores a natural glow.
Top 5 Homemade Sandalwood Face Packs
1. Sandalwood and Turmeric Face Pack
Benefits: Helps clear acne, fade scars, and brings a natural glow.Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons sandalwood powder
- 1 tablespoon turmeric (haldi)
- Rosewater (as needed)
How to Use:Mix all ingredients into a smooth paste. Apply evenly to your face and leave it on for 20 minutes. Rinse with water.
2. Red Sandalwood and Milk/Yogurt Face Pack
Benefits: Brightens skin, reduces pigmentation, and evens out skin tone.Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons red sandalwood powder
- Milk or yogurt (enough to form a paste)
How to Use:Apply the mixture evenly and let it sit for 20–25 minutes. Wash off with water for a refreshed look.
3. Multani Mitti and Sandalwood Face Pack
Benefits: Controls excess oil, unclogs pores, and provides a matte finish. Ideal for oily and combination skin.Ingredients:
- 1 teaspoon sandalwood powder
- 1 teaspoon multani mitti (Fuller’s Earth)
- Rosewater (to make a paste)
How to Use:Mix the ingredients and apply the paste all over your face. Let it dry for 15–20 minutes before rinsing.
4. Sandalwood and Rosewater Face Pack
Benefits: Tones skin, reduces redness, and cools sensitive skin.Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons sandalwood powder
- Rosewater (to make a paste)
How to Use:Apply the mask evenly and leave it on for 20 minutes. Rinse with water to reveal calm, refreshed skin.
5. Sandalwood and Honey Face Pack
Benefits: Deeply hydrates, nourishes dry skin, and leaves skin soft and supple.Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon sandalwood powder
- 1 tablespoon raw honey
How to Use:Mix well and apply over your face. Leave on for 15 minutes and wash off with water.
These easy-to-make sandalwood face packs are a natural and effective way to combat summer skin issues. Whether you're dealing with dryness, oiliness, acne, or sun damage, sandalwood combined with other natural ingredients can bring back your skin’s glow—gently and affordably.