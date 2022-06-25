There is an innovation that many of us take for granted every day.

Whether we're sitting at our computers, watching television with the family, or even playing with our handheld games, we are inundated with a bright parade of colors.

Color TV Day reminds us that this hasn't always been the case, when Television was first introduced we had nothing but black and white images, really more of a myriad shade of grey.

In 1951, an event came to pass that changed the future of broadcast entertainment forever.