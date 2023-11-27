Live
- TCS launches new generative AI practice with AWS
- Sri Lanka President sack sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe
- Ayushmann Khurrana Aspires to do a film on cricket: ‘Part of my bucket-list’
- Kerala HC seeks response of Google, others for masking personal details in online judgement
- Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar’s ‘Kurma Nayaki’opens in a grand way
- AWS Cloud powers HDFC Securities’ mobile trading app reach millions
- Elon Musk agrees with Netanyahu that Hamas must be destroyed
- Sakra World Hospital unveils an advanced new dialysis unit to enhance patient care
- Biomass burning, vehicle pollution, secondary aerosols worsened Delhi's air quality in Nov
- Gold prices rise to six-month high
Just In
Cyber Monday 2023: Date, history, meaning and everything you need to know
The Monday after the Thanksgiving weekend in the United States is known in the e-commerce world as "Cyber Monday."
The Monday after the Thanksgiving weekend in the United States is known in the e-commerce world as "Cyber Monday." Similar to how physical stores celebrate Black Friday, online merchants often offer exclusive deals, discounts, and promotions on that day. On Cyber Monday, brick-and-mortar retailers often offer special deals that are only available online. The result is that Cyber Monday and Black Friday have combined to create a hybrid online and in-store shopping experience that makes it difficult to distinguish between the two days. Searching for deals on a wide range of products has become an important aspect of the holiday shopping season for shoppers. From history to meaning, scroll down to learn more about this day.
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
Get ready to create your online wish list as Cyber Monday is just around the corner. This year, the celebration will revolve around extensive shopping and online shopping on Monday, November 27.
History of Cyber Monday
Before 2005, when the National Retail Federation (NRF) first used the term "Cyber Monday," online shopping was at an all-time high. Amazon was founded in 1994, eBay followed in 1995, and Walmart's website debuted in 2000. Consumers soon became accustomed to filling an electronic shopping cart instead of a real one. Despite this, e-commerce retailers felt left out of the annual Black Friday sales boost that brick-and-mortar stores were guaranteed. Since the first "official" Cyber Monday in 2005, the event has grown to become the biggest day of the year for online retail.
Importance of Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday holds significant importance as a major online shopping event and occurs on the Monday following Thanksgiving. Originated in 2005, it has become a global phenomenon, marking a day when consumers seek out and take advantage of exclusive deals and discounts online. This digital counterpart to Black Friday has become a crucial part of the holiday shopping season, driving a surge in online sales as retailers offer special promotions, making it a highly anticipated day for those looking to get Significant savings on a wide range of products.