Cyber Monday 2023: Date, history, meaning and everything you need to know

The Monday after the Thanksgiving weekend in the United States is known in the e-commerce world as "Cyber Monday." Similar to how physical stores celebrate Black Friday, online merchants often offer exclusive deals, discounts, and promotions on that day. On Cyber Monday, brick-and-mortar retailers often offer special deals that are only available online. The result is that Cyber Monday and Black Friday have combined to create a hybrid online and in-store shopping experience that makes it difficult to distinguish between the two days. Searching for deals on a wide range of products has become an important aspect of the holiday shopping season for shoppers. From history to meaning, scroll down to learn more about this day.

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Get ready to create your online wish list as Cyber Monday is just around the corner. This year, the celebration will revolve around extensive shopping and online shopping on Monday, November 27.

History of Cyber Monday

Before 2005, when the National Retail Federation (NRF) first used the term "Cyber Monday," online shopping was at an all-time high. Amazon was founded in 1994, eBay followed in 1995, and Walmart's website debuted in 2000. Consumers soon became accustomed to filling an electronic shopping cart instead of a real one. Despite this, e-commerce retailers felt left out of the annual Black Friday sales boost that brick-and-mortar stores were guaranteed. Since the first "official" Cyber Monday in 2005, the event has grown to become the biggest day of the year for online retail.

Importance of Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday holds significant importance as a major online shopping event and occurs on the Monday following Thanksgiving. Originated in 2005, it has become a global phenomenon, marking a day when consumers seek out and take advantage of exclusive deals and discounts online. This digital counterpart to Black Friday has become a crucial part of the holiday shopping season, driving a surge in online sales as retailers offer special promotions, making it a highly anticipated day for those looking to get Significant savings on a wide range of products.