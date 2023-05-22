The importance of choosing the right mattress for a good sleep

Imagine having a big presentation, and you’ve been preparing for weeks, but the night before the big day, you stay up late and get only a few hours of sleep. We spoke to Uttam Malani, Executive Director, of Centuary Mattresses, he says, “There could be numerous reasons you didn’t sleep, like discomfort, anxiety, stress, etc. As a result, the next, you are struggling to concentrate with a foggy memory. You feel irritated and moody. It might as well lead to mistakes or blunders during the presentations, impacting your overall performance. ”

Uttam Malani says, “On the other hand, if you had correctly slept the night before, you would have woken up refreshed and stayed alert and focused throughout the day. You will think clearly, leading to better decision-making, performance and outcomes. Therefore, a good night’s sleep is essential for physical and mental well-being. But how can you ensure that you sleep well at night? Here’s where comes the importance of choosing the right mattress. About 24% of people believe that mattresses and the amount of sound in the surrounding area have an essential role when it comes to good sleep, as per the Sleep Snore Card survey. ”

Importance of choosing the right mattress

Choosing the right mattress is important for your comfort, which is key to a good night’s sleep. If the mattress is too soft or firm, it may lead to discomfort, pain or pressure points, keeping you up all night. With a mattress that is right for your body and as per your preference, you will fall asleep faster. A good mattress will support your body and maintain the spine’s natural alignment. If the spine is not properly aligned, it can lead to several health problems like back pain or neck pain. A high-quality mattress also helps relieve pressure points. A mattress conforming to your body’s contours would evenly distribute your weight, reducing pressure points and improving blood flow.

Some people also suffer from allergies, and the wrong mattress can be hell for their sleep and health. Thus, mattresses made of hypoallergenic materials prevent the formation of allergens like dust mites and mould that can cause respiratory problems, among other health issues. Lastly, a good mattress will also be durable, one that lasts while providing a lifetime of comfort and support. So, spending on a high-quality mattress is an investment in health and well-being.

Types of mattresses

You know that it is important to choose the right mattes but how do you do it? Start with knowing the different types of mattresses. There are so many types of mattresses available at various price points. Memory foam, spring, and coir mattresses are common knowledge. Here are other mattresses you must know about:

The spring mattress is the most common and traditional of all mattresses, available at various price points. Spring mattresses are firmer than plush mattresses. It is not what you want if you look for something softer.

Memory foam mattresses are softer and conform to the body shape. It provides extra support and pressure relief. It is a perfect option if you are not fond of extreme firmness.

Mattress-in-a-box is increasingly popular because of its convenience. They are quality mattresses in an affordable range. It is a mattress compressed into a box for deliveries from online orders.

Hybrid mattresses are a combination of innerspring and memory foam, providing the comfort of both worlds. They are suitable for different body types and sleepers.

Coir mattresses are supportive and firm, along with being completely natural. They are less likely to accumulate allergens. Since they provide increased airflow, you won’t feel hot at night.

How to choose the right mattress?

Once you know the benefits of a good mattress and the different types of mattresses available in the market, it is easy to choose the right mattress for yourself. The next thing you must know is the level of firmness that you need in a mattress – soft, medium, firm or extra firm. To know the right level of firmness, you must understand the kind of sleeper you are a side sleeper, a back sleeper or a stomach sleeper. Weight also plays a key role. If you have certain pains in your body, like lower back pain or upper back pain, it will also determine the kind of mattress you need.

It might seem daunting, but mattress companies have simplified it. Now all you have to do is go to a website and take a quiz which will take note of your preferences and other factors to determine the mattress that is most suitable for you.