Live
- Mamata Banerjee's livelihood promise to Bengali migrant workers leaves state govt 'in a fix'
- Heavy rains wreak havoc in Rajasthan; mini-truck swept away
- My priority is sustainable farming, rural prosperity: Maharashtra's new agriculture minister
- First unit of Yadadri Thermal Power station dedicated to nation
- North Korea slams US, Japan for turning alliance into 'nuclear' coalition
- Meta’s AI Chief Yann LeCun Warns Musk’s Plan to Merge Research and Engineering May Stifle AI Innovation
- 'Operation Milap': 142 missing children, adults reunited by South-West Delhi Police in July
- Top South Korean, US diplomats reiterate 'resolute' commitment to North Korean denuclearisation
- SC declines plea to bring political parties under anti-sexual harassment law
- Nalli Nihari: A royal feast of slow-cooked mutton and fragrant spices
TPF Inaugurates Cull Bird Single Window Facility for Five Regions in Hyderabad
Highlights
The Telangana Poultry Federation (TPF) inaugurated the Cull Bird Single Window - 5 Regions Building at Pedda Amberpet, Hyderabad, recently.
The Telangana Poultry Federation (TPF) inaugurated the Cull Bird Single Window - 5 Regions Building at Pedda Amberpet, Hyderabad, recently.
This centralised facility aims to streamline cull bird marketing and boost transparency, efficiency, and coordination across Telangana’s poultry sector. Graced by political leaders and national poultry dignitaries, the event highlighted TPF’s commitment to infrastructure development and farmer empowerment.
TPF President Kasarla Mohan Reddy called the initiative a symbol of unity and progress. The new hub is poised to become a model for market integration, benefiting poultry farmers across five key regions in the state.
Next Story