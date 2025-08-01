TPF Inaugurates Cull Bird Single Window Facility for Five Regions in Hyderabad

The Telangana Poultry Federation (TPF) inaugurated the Cull Bird Single Window - 5 Regions Building at Pedda Amberpet, Hyderabad, recently.

This centralised facility aims to streamline cull bird marketing and boost transparency, efficiency, and coordination across Telangana’s poultry sector. Graced by political leaders and national poultry dignitaries, the event highlighted TPF’s commitment to infrastructure development and farmer empowerment.

TPF President Kasarla Mohan Reddy called the initiative a symbol of unity and progress. The new hub is poised to become a model for market integration, benefiting poultry farmers across five key regions in the state.