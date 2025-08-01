  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Life Style

TPF Inaugurates Cull Bird Single Window Facility for Five Regions in Hyderabad

TPF Inaugurates Cull Bird Single Window Facility for Five Regions in Hyderabad
x
Highlights

The Telangana Poultry Federation (TPF) inaugurated the Cull Bird Single Window - 5 Regions Building at Pedda Amberpet, Hyderabad, recently.

The Telangana Poultry Federation (TPF) inaugurated the Cull Bird Single Window - 5 Regions Building at Pedda Amberpet, Hyderabad, recently.

This centralised facility aims to streamline cull bird marketing and boost transparency, efficiency, and coordination across Telangana’s poultry sector. Graced by political leaders and national poultry dignitaries, the event highlighted TPF’s commitment to infrastructure development and farmer empowerment.

TPF President Kasarla Mohan Reddy called the initiative a symbol of unity and progress. The new hub is poised to become a model for market integration, benefiting poultry farmers across five key regions in the state.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick