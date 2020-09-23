Bigg Boss 4 Telugu LIVE Updates: Tollywood and Bollywood Latest News Today 23 September 2020
Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Live and Tollywood News & Bollywood Latest Updates Today 23 September 2020
Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Live Updates Today, 23 September 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Tollywood news and Bollywood, Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Latest update from Tollywood and Bollywood. You can find all the latest news from Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam movies as they break.
Live Updates
- 23 Sep 2020 4:21 AM GMT
Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Nagarjuna Akkineni, the host of Bigg Boss TV show has clearly instructed the inmates not to play a safe game in the house. He has mentioned to them that they should play the game for themselves and understand the rules of the game. Read Full Story
- 23 Sep 2020 4:20 AM GMT
Bollywood News: Bollywood ace actresses like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Dia Mirza are in news with drug allegations. Well, it is all known that, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother were arrested by NCB with the allegations of drug consumption. Read Full Story
- 23 Sep 2020 4:18 AM GMT
Tollywood News: Actress Shweta Basu Prasad did her make-up for the film, Comedy Couple, and says the process is like painting. Read Full Story
- 23 Sep 2020 4:17 AM GMT
Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Bigg Boss Telugu TV show offers a lot of entertainment, especially when there is a physical task in the house. On Tuesday, Bigg Boss introduced a physical task which is the first one so far for the housemates. Read Full Story
- 23 Sep 2020 4:16 AM GMT
Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: The latest buzz on social media is that Avinash of Jabardasth fame who entered the house as a wild card contestant is the highest paid among all the members inside the Bigg Boss house this season. Read Full Story