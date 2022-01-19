Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 19 January 2022
Live Updates today on 19 January 2022: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break
- 19 Jan 2022 12:54 PM GMT
Andhra Pradesh reported 10,057 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 21,27,441 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, eight deaths reported on Wednesday taking the toll to 14522. On the other hand, as many as 1222 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,67,984 and there are currently 44,935 active cases.Read more
- 19 Jan 2022 12:08 PM GMT
Three people were killed after an auto-rickshaw crashed into a water tank near Bellal of Kadem mandal in Nirmal district on Wednesday noon. Going into details, the victims -- Seemala Shantha (55) from Bellal, Shankaravva of Annapur village and Mallaiah from Mallannapet were heading to Bellal from Kadem in an auto-rickshaw which crashed into the water tank after the driver lost control over the vehicle. The trio were dead on the spot.Read more
- 19 Jan 2022 11:37 AM GMT
The sarpanch of Ramchandrapuram village in Srikakulam district was injured in a sudden gunfire occurred at his office premises. The incident took place at midnight on Tuesday in Gara Mandal when unidentified persons allegedly tried to murder Ramachandrapuram Sarpanch Venkataramana Murthy. Although the reasons for this attack are not fully known, it is believed that the cause could be due to the past disputes.Read more
- 19 Jan 2022 9:59 AM GMT
A young man committed suicide by jumping from a building in Chittoor district Kuppam due to fear of Coronavirus. According to the police. Vijay Achari, 30, of Lakshmipuram, 25th ward under Kuppam municipality, took insecticide last night due to family quarrels. Family members rushed him to a private hospital and tested positive for coronavirus as he was tested.Read more
- 19 Jan 2022 9:43 AM GMT
TRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday took oath as Kamareddy and Nizamabad local bodies MLC. Protem chairman Jafri administered the oath to Kavitha at the council chairman chamber. On the occasion, Kavitha thanked the local body representatives for having faith in her and electing her.Read more
- 19 Jan 2022 9:41 AM GMT
The toll plazas in the state witnessed heavy rush during Sankranti with hundreds of people heading to their native places to celebrate the festival. People have to travel through several national highways to travel to the neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. Compared to last year, the public rush has been increased drastically which in turn hiked the the revenue of toll plazas. During the three-day festival, the toll plazas Rs 7.55 lakh transactions while it was Rs 6.26 lakh during last year. Of all the national highways, toll plazas on Hyderabad-Vijayawada road made Rs 3.78 lakh transactions. A total of Rs 11.72 crores revenue was generated by the toll plazas while it was Rs 9.49 crore in 2021.Read more
- 19 Jan 2022 9:41 AM GMT
The Night curfew is being enforced across Andhra Pradesh in the wake of rising coronavirus cases and the police are enforcing it from 11 pm to 5 am the next day strictly. However, exceptions were given for the emergency services. It is learned that the curfew is being strictly enforced in major cities like Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati where the cases have been hiked. The police have taken control of cities at night and are giving counseling to those who come out unnecessarily. The second show in movie theaters was also canceled due to the effect of the night curfew.Read more
- 19 Jan 2022 7:43 AM GMT
A gang, stealing sheep by posing as police has been arrested by the Sangareddy police. The district SP Ramana Kumar said that the gang would target the vehicles carrying sheep and interrupt them on the pretext of checking and later loot them. "The remaining people of gang would shift the sheep in the meantime and flee later," the SP said.Read more
- 19 Jan 2022 6:38 AM GMT
A software employee Tanuja who went missing from his home in Guntur on Sunday, was found dead in Vijayawada on Tuesday. Her body was found in the Machavaram police station limits in Vijayawada, police said. The body was recovered and taken to a hospital for postmortem and a case has been registered and is being investigated, police said.Read more
- 19 Jan 2022 6:17 AM GMT
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana, Shashank Goel has been transferred. He was appointed as additional secretary for the department of labour, government of India. The department of personnel and training issued the orders pertaining to the transfer on Tuesday nightRead more