Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh News Today 7 March 2022
Live Updates
- 7 March 2022 7:54 AM GMT
Telangana finance minister Harish Rao on Monday presented the budget for the financial year 2022-23. As a part of it, the government has allocated Rs 3,497 crore for 'Mana Ooru-Mana Badi' scheme, while the same scheme is being implemented as 'Mana Basti-Mana Badi' in the cities.Read more
- 7 March 2022 7:53 AM GMT
The Telangana government will now accord Rs 3 lakh each for people with own plots for the construction of double bedroom houses, said minister Harish Rao on Monday while presenting the budget in assembly.Read more
- 7 March 2022 6:49 AM GMT
Telangana assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Monday suspended three BJP MLAs for objecting they objected the budget to be presented by the Finance minister Harish Rao. MLAs Eatala Rajender, Raja Singh and Raghunandan Rao were suspended. The speaker announced that the MLAs will be under suspension until the budget sessions of Telangana are ended.Read more
- 7 March 2022 6:38 AM GMT
Finance minister Harish Rao on Monday presented budget 2022-23 in the legislative assembly. Presenting the budget, the minister said that the budget would reflect the wishes of the people and promises to them by the government. The budget would is totally for the poor and farmers in the state, he said.Read more
- 7 March 2022 6:38 AM GMT
The 2022-23 budget sessions of the Legislative Assembly along with the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council will begin on Monday with a speech by state Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan. For the first time since taking office as governor, he is stepping into the legislature to address both houses directly.Read more
- 7 March 2022 6:37 AM GMT
The Gopalapuram police registered a case for allegedly hitting a devotee at a temple in Secunderabad. The priest is alleged to have hit and threatened the devotee after the latter tried to enter the sanctum sanctorum.Read more