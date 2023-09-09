Live Updates : TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

Live
N Chandrababu Naidu, Telugu Desam Party president and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, was arrested by the Nandyal Police
Live Updates
- 9 Sep 2023 4:30 AM GMT
Jana Sena, BJP condemn arrest of Naidu
BJP and Jana Sena parties have condemned the arrest of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu's arrest. BJP spokesperson G Bhanuprakash Reddy said that the arrest was against the democratic principles. Read More
- 9 Sep 2023 4:25 AM GMT
Guntur Lakshmipuram Main Road Protesting against the arrest of former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu at 8 am today in the city at 8 am, protesting by burning tires on the road and protesting Kovelamudi Nani and Telugu Desam activists with black flags
- 9 Sep 2023 4:23 AM GMT
Naidus convoy route changed. He is now being brought via Podili Giddaluru to avoid party activists coming on to roads to protest.
- 9 Sep 2023 4:20 AM GMT
Despite house arrest of TDP Leaders TDP workers have come out in large numbers in Chandragiri constituency and are protesting on roads.
- 9 Sep 2023 4:18 AM GMT
No political influence in Chandrababu arrest: Sajjala
YCP state general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that there is no political influence in the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu. Read More
- 9 Sep 2023 4:17 AM GMT
CPI Condemned the arrest of TDP Supremo N Chandra Babu Naidu
CPI State Secretary K Ramakrishna has condemned the arrest of former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu. After voting to power, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had focused on revenge politics, rather than state development, stated. Read More
- 9 Sep 2023 4:16 AM GMT
Former TDP Minister and his son taken into custody
Following the charges linked with their reported involvement in the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development scam, former minister and TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao and his son were taken into custody. Read More
- 9 Sep 2023 4:15 AM GMT
BJP condemns arrest of Chandrababu
BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari condemned the arrest of TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu without giving proper notice and his name was not in the FIR. Read More
- 9 Sep 2023 4:14 AM GMT
Lokesh showed Constitution to police and asked questons Ex Minister Gollapalli Surya Rao arrested
The altercation between Telugu Desam Party National General Secretary Nara Lokesh and Konaseema District Police Officers continues. The police brought notices for Lokesh. Read More
- 9 Sep 2023 4:13 AM GMT
TDP Chittoor parliamentary constituency in charge Pulivarthy Nani under house arrest in Chandragiri
Following the arrest for TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Nandyal, police put several TDP leaders under house arrest in the erstwhile Chittoor district. Read More