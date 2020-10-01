Live Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus, Today 1 October 2020

Live Updates Today 1 October 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana as on 30 September Telangana has registered 2,103 fresh coronavirus positive cases taking the total number of cases to 1,91,386 and death toll touched to 1127 with 11 persons succumbing to the virus till 8 pm on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the total recoveries jumped to 1,60,933 with the recovery of 2,243 recoveries in a single day.



Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 30 September As the coronavirus cases across the country have been increasing, Andhra Pradesh sees a steady fall in the number of cases as the days progress. The state has been reporting around 6000 cases per day from the last couple of days. In the latest health bulletin released by the state health department, the state has reported 6133 new Coronavirus cases as on Wednesday taking the tally to 6,93,484 cases and the death toll has reached to 5828 with 48 new deaths

Coronavirus in India as on 30 September India's COVID19 tally crosses 62-lakh mark with a spike of 80,472 new cases & 1,179 deaths reported in last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 62,25,764 including 9,40,441 active cases, 51,87,826 cured/discharged/migrated & 97,497 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:06 AM and will set at 6:05 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on October 1 will be 90% and Air Quality will be Fair with 64 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 31 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:57 AM and will set at 5:56 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on October 1 will be 95% and Air Quality will be Fair with 73 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on October 1 (12 Safar, 1442); Fajr: 4:55 AM; Sunrise: 6:06 AM; Dhuhr: 12:07 PM; Asr: 3:29 PM; Maghrib: 6:06 PM; Isha: 7:18 PM

