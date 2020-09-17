Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 17 September 2020
Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus Cases Live Updates: Telangana has 30443 active cases, while Andhra Pradesh has 90279.
Coronavirus Live Updates Today 17 September 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Coronavirus in Telangana as on 17 September the overall active cases stood at 30443; recovered cases are 133555 while the deaths at 1005.
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 17 September overall active cases stood at 90279 and 497376 are recovered and 5105 deaths.
Coronavirus in India as on 17 September the overall active cases stood at 1009976 including 4025079 cured/discharged/migrated & 83198 deaths
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on September 17 (12 Muharram, 1442); Fajr: 4:52 AM; Sunrise: 6:04 AM; Dhuhr: 12:11 PM; Asr: 4:32 PM; Maghrib: 6:16 PM; Isha: 7:29 PM
Live Updates
- 17 Sep 2020 4:33 AM GMT
Telangana Liberation day at warangal DCC bhavan on Thursday
- 17 Sep 2020 4:06 AM GMT
I request for the introduction of 'special trains' in Andhra Pradesh. Recently 80 trains were introduced but not a single train running between Hyd-Vizag, Hyd-Tirupati. Request Railway Minister to run special trains between these destinations: VV Reddy, YSRCP MP in Rajya Sabha
- 17 Sep 2020 4:05 AM GMT
MLA's camp office demolished in Warangal due to nala widening works Read More