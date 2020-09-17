Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 17 September 2020

Coronavirus Live Updates Today 17 September 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana as on 17 September the overall active cases stood at 30443; recovered cases are 133555 while the deaths at 1005.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 17 September overall active cases stood at 90279 and 497376 are recovered and 5105 deaths.

Coronavirus in India as on 17 September the overall active cases stood at 1009976 including 4025079 cured/discharged/migrated & 83198 deaths

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on September 17 (12 Muharram, 1442); Fajr: 4:52 AM; Sunrise: 6:04 AM; Dhuhr: 12:11 PM; Asr: 4:32 PM; Maghrib: 6:16 PM; Isha: 7:29 PM

Latest News on Coronavirus