Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 4 September 2020
Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus Cases Live Updates: Telangana has 1,30,589 cases, while Andhra Pradesh has 4,45,139.
Coronavirus in Telangana as on Wednesday the overall positive cases stood at 1,33,406; recovered cases are 1,00,013 while the deaths at 856.
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on Wednesday overall positive cases stood at 4,55,531 and 348330 are recovered and 4,125 deaths.
Coronavirus in India as on Wednesday the overall positive cases stood at 38,53,406 including 8,15,538 active cases, 29,70,492 cured/discharged/migrated & 67,376 deaths
Weather in Hyderabad will be 30 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:03 AM and will set at 6:27 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on September 4 will be 90% and Air Quality will be Fair with 31 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 33 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:54 AM and will set at 6:17 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on September 4 will be 39% and Air Quality will be Fair with 24 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on September 4 (12 Muharram, 1442); Fajr: 4:49 AM; Sunrise: 6:03 AM; Dhuhr: 12:15 PM; Asr: 3:35 PM; Maghrib: 6:27 PM; Isha: 7:40 PM
Live Updates
- 4 Sep 2020 2:26 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh News: A transport company driver was tied to a tree and beaten up for stealing cement in Muddanur of Kadapa district. A case was registered against the transport company owner & watchman following which both of them were arrested yesterday: Muddanur police official
- 4 Sep 2020 2:24 AM GMT
Karnataka News: A search by Central Crime Branch (CCB) is underway at the residence of Kannada actress Ragini in Bengaluru, in connection with a drug case.