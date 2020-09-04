Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 4 September 2020

Coronavirus Live Updates Today 4 September 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana as on Wednesday the overall positive cases stood at 1,33,406; recovered cases are 1,00,013 while the deaths at 856.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on Wednesday overall positive cases stood at 4,55,531 and 348330 are recovered and 4,125 deaths.

Coronavirus in India as on Wednesday the overall positive cases stood at 38,53,406 including 8,15,538 active cases, 29,70,492 cured/discharged/migrated & 67,376 deaths

Weather in Hyderabad will be 30 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:03 AM and will set at 6:27 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on September 4 will be 90% and Air Quality will be Fair with 31 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 33 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:54 AM and will set at 6:17 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on September 4 will be 39% and Air Quality will be Fair with 24 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on September 4 (12 Muharram, 1442); Fajr: 4:49 AM; Sunrise: 6:03 AM; Dhuhr: 12:15 PM; Asr: 3:35 PM; Maghrib: 6:27 PM; Isha: 7:40 PM

