MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th December 2024

2024 is a year of bullet & ballot

As the year 2024 nears its end, it can be described as a year marked by elections in most countries worldwide. Nations such as India, Pakistan, the United States, Germany, Britain, France, and others conducted elections. Politically speaking, people across the globe prioritised national interest, economic stability, and protectionism as the key issues while casting their votes.

In addition, 2024 has also earned a reputation as a year marred by the madness of war. This includes the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Isra-el-Palestine war, Syria’s civil war, political upheaval in Bangladesh, and the imposition of martial law in South Korea. Thus, it can be said that 2024 has been a year defined by both the “bullet” and the “ballot.”

Dr Jitesh Mori, Kutch, Gujarat

Law should take its own course

Your editorial that ‘Celebs and politicos fail to act fairly’ is an apt editorial. Actor Allu Arjun’s arrest was no less dramatic than a blockbuster and has all the twists and turns of a high octane thriller. Many people died in political rallies but till now no political leader leader was arrested or fixed.

In Allu Arjun’s case, all government, event managers and actor itself are responsible for the stampede. The death of a woman is unfortunate. Let the law take its own course. Only we can ensure that such incidents never happen again. The government should not allow massive crowds for premier of any new film.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

***

While Arjun expressed emotional attachment to Sandhya Theater, his arrival in an open-top SUV amidst fans caused chaos. An apology from the actor could have resolved the issue swiftly, avoiding unneces-sary debate in the assembly and ensuring smoother crowd management.

I wonder in place of Allu Ar-jun, if a bunch of Allu fans created such a scene , would they have not been taken into custody? Even then will BJP and other parties have attacked the government? Of course, the state government could have acted without much noise to prove that they don’t discriminte.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

***

Creating anything out of nothing is the sole technique of political masters. The editorial ‘Pushpa-2’ row: Celebs & politicos fail to act fairly’ (December 23) is exactly true to its real sense. Death of Revathi and serious injuries caused to her son Sritej in the stampede are really unfortunate.

More ghastly accidents resulting in heavy casualties on account of failure of law and order were never viewed so seriously unlike in the case of Pushpa tragedy in which its hero Allu Arjun is made a scapegoat for no fault. Police are very enthusiastic to establish the case with more weight by exhibiting reels repeatedly in media.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

***

Absolutely, both celebrities and politicos refuse to see the reality. They think that it is their birth right to command respect and do what they want, disregarding etiquette and behaviour in the public domain. I think the successive governments both at the Centre and in the States are largely responsible for this, in addition to the people who ‘worship’ them as next only to God, if not God himself! Allu Arjun should have checked with the police before venturing out on that fateful day.

Ever since that stampede oc-curred, Arjun has been on the wrong foot and hence invited the wrath of the administration! He should have made amends by visiting the house of the bereaved family instead of backing out just because the husband of the deceased woman had preferred a complaint. He also did not visit the hospital where the boy is under treatment. Managing the system is not anybody’s play, only the seasoned people like CBN could achieve that level.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

***

After Pushpa-2 tragedy and Ambedkar’s name repetition by Amit Shah, political parties are separated into two groups. While CM of Telangana Revanth Reddy took up the tragic incident seriously casting aspersions on Allu Arjun and film personalities for not personally consoling the victim’s family so far. Tol-lywood, though not touching the name of CM, stood in solidarity with the hero of the movie.

The court has to decide who are all responsible for the tragedy. Arjun committed to render all financial assistance to the injured Sritej but so far not paid his promised amount of Rs 25 lakh which is most minimal. He can pay one crore, a burdenless sum to a hero who charges Rs 100 crore per film.

N S K Prasad, Hyderabad