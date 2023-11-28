BJP MLA challenges in Karnataka HC withdrawal of consent to CBI probe against DyCM Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Tuesday filed an interim petition before the High Court questioning the Congress government's decision to withdraw consent for a CBI probe against Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Stirring a huge controversy, the state cabinet recently took a decision to withdraw consent for the CBI probe in the disproportionate assets case against Shivakumar.

The previous BJP government had handed over the case to the CBI.

"Attempts have been made to thwart the investigation by the High Court with regard to the case. The CBI investigation in this case is in the completion stage. At this stage, the Congress government's decision is against the law," Yatnal claimed in his petition.

The government's move is aimed at scuttling the CBI probe, and an attempt is being made to interfere with the judiciary, the petition stated.

MLA Yatnal, in his petition, maintained that the High Court to allow him to submit his arguments, confining to the government's decision to withdraw consent for the CBI probe.

The decision was made in this regard on November 23 in the state cabinet.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that the decision to hand over the disproportionate assets case to the CBI was against the law, as the then BJP government did not bother to take consent from the Speaker.

However, former Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri, slamming the remarks, maintained that at that point, his consent was not required."