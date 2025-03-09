CBI launches probe into Ranya Rao gold smuggling case

Bengaluru: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an investigation into the sensational case of gold smuggling involving Kannada actress Ranya Rao, the step-daughter of a senior serving IPS officer in Karnataka, sources said on Saturday.

According to sources, the CBI registered an FIR against Ranya Rao based on inputs from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

The authorities are suspecting the involvement of an international syndicate of gold smuggling in the case and the DRI has submitted in the court that it’s a matter concerning national security.

The DRI had also submitted that it can’t divulge details in the open court as the matter is sensitive. Presently, Ranya Rao is in the custody of DRI and being grilled. The CBI sleuths have already begun investigation in Mumbai and Bengaluru, the sources confirmed.

Meanwhile, sources said the authorities have the video of Ranya Rao present in the marriage of her step-brother, son of senior IPS officer K. Ramachandra Rao in Bengaluru in February.

Ranya Rao is seen in videos participating in the marriage ceremony without hesitation. However, IPS officer Ramachandra Rao claimed that since her marriage four months ago, she was not in touch with his family.

He further claimed that Ranya Rao and her husband Jatin Hukkeri got married in 2024, and since then, they have maintained complete independence and privacy. “She stopped visiting the family home and we were also not given opportunities to visit them in their new home resulting in a clear and definitive separation between us and them,” DGP Rao claimed.