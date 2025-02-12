Govt pushing officers towards suicide, claims K’taka BJP

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP has claimed that the state government in the state is pushing government officers towards suicide and staged a protest at the Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka and Council Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy participated in the protest. Ashoka held a placard reading “In Siddaramaiah’s Government, Officers are Given the ‘Suicide Bhagya.” (suicide scheme).

Narayanaswamy carried a sign demanding, “Protect Honest Officers.”

Ashoka criticised the government, stating that the current environment is making it impossible for honest officers to work in the state.

He highlighted recent tragedies, mentioning the suicide of a Valmiki Corporation officer in Shivamogga and a police sub-inspector in Yadgir.

He alleged that a pattern of continuous suicides among officials was emerging and blamed threats and pressure as the cause.

He further accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Home Minister G. Parameshwara of remaining silent on the issue.

Ashoka also questioned the government’s “double standards” in law enforcement, citing actions taken against C.T. Ravi, a BJP MLC.

“MLC Ravi was lifted to the police station from the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi and arrested in connection with a derogatory remark row involving Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. Ravi has alleged that no action has been taken on his complaint over attacks on him on the premises of the assembly,” he said.

Ashoka criticised the handling of two major incidents from the previous day, asking, “Who has been arrested so far?”

Ashoka stated that a mob of 500–600 people had attacked a police station but no decisive action was taken. “Is there one law for Hindus and another for Muslims in this state?” he asked. “If the government itself speaks against the police, how will they maintain their morale?”

Ashoka was also referring to the alleged incident of verbal abuse of a female government officer by Congress MLA B.K. Sangameshwara’s son.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayanaswamy said the protest was aimed at drawing the attention of the government to these issues. “As opposition leaders, we are fulfilling our responsibility,” he stated.

He further accused the government of failing to respond to crucial issues, forcing the opposition to seek answers from the people instead.

Referring to Karnataka’s first Chief Minister, Kengal Hanumanthaiah, who built Vidhana Soudha under the principle "Government’s work is God’s work," he questioned whether the government’s actions reflected this ideology.

"When Rs 187 crore corruption had taken place in the alleged Valmiki Corporation scam, calling it only Rs 87 crore instead is ‘God’s work’? Is covering up the names of officials who died by suicide also ‘God’s work’?” Narayanaswamy claimed.

“Is abusing women with obscene language considered ‘God’s work’? Is threatening people with dire consequences if they don’t comply with orders ‘God’s work’?” he said.