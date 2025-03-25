  • Menu
5-day training prog on Python begins at OU

Hyderabad: The Human Capital Development Centre (HCDC), Osmania University, on Monday, launched “Osmania University Rejuvenation of Skills Series (OURS) – 15,” a five-day training programme called ‘Python Unplugged: Master Coding Without a Computer.’

According to the officials, the main objective of the programme is to learn python language which develops computational thinking, logical reasoning and algorithmic thinking.

The conceptual learning of this training programme is delivered through interactive exercises, group activities and developing script from scratch which acts as a backbone for python language. The programme will conclude on March 28.

