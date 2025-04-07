Chilkur Balaji temple decks up for annual Brahmotsavam fete

Hyderabad: The annual Brahmotsavam at the Chilkur Balaji Temple is scheduled to take place for seven days starting from April 7 and culminating on 14. The festival kicks off with the Ankurarpanam ceremony on the evening of April 7 symbolising fertility and abundance by sowing seeds.

The main event on April 8, Tuesday, is Dwajarohanam, where the Garuda flag is raised to mark the commencement of the festivities. On April 10, Kalyanotsavam, on April 12 Rathotsavam, on April 13 Ashwavahanam and Chakrasnanam on April 14. Throughout the festival, religious activities such as daily homas and processions on the temple’s surrounding streets will be observed.

One important announcement from the temple is Garuda Prasadam for childless women will not be given in April 2025. “However since thousands of women had thronged to Chilkur Balaji Temple for the same last year, we will be distributing Prasadam from May 2025 every Friday for the entire year to benefit thousands of women,” said Rangarajan.

According to Temple Head Priest CS Rangarajan, thousands have received this Friday prasadam last year which was begun to help innumerable childless couples after the huge crowds on April 19, 2024. Divine intervention has resulted in many of them having been blessed with children by the same.

Those desirous of the Friday prasadam can come for the same to Chilkur by 9 am on any Friday from May 2025. On the concluding day of the Utsavams, devotees participate in bathing the Sudarshana Chakra in a nearby water body, culminating in the lowering of the Garuda flag.