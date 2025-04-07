Live
- The power of sport for unity
- Gentle parenting: Setting boundaries with love, not fear
- Young women more prone to social anxiety from smartphone use, study reveals
- Ana de Armas says no to gender-swapped James Bond, champions original female action heroes
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th April 2025
- Congress in Gujarat: A Journey Through Time and Legacy
- Hansa-3(NG) Will Power India’s Flight To Aviation Self-Reliance
- APCPSEA to intensify agitation to achieve old pension scheme
- 'Hands Off!' protestsm across us
- BJP alone will provide stable govt
Chilkur Balaji temple decks up for annual Brahmotsavam fete
The annual Brahmotsavam at the Chilkur Balaji Temple is scheduled to take place for seven days starting from April 7 and culminating on 14
Hyderabad: The annual Brahmotsavam at the Chilkur Balaji Temple is scheduled to take place for seven days starting from April 7 and culminating on 14. The festival kicks off with the Ankurarpanam ceremony on the evening of April 7 symbolising fertility and abundance by sowing seeds.
The main event on April 8, Tuesday, is Dwajarohanam, where the Garuda flag is raised to mark the commencement of the festivities. On April 10, Kalyanotsavam, on April 12 Rathotsavam, on April 13 Ashwavahanam and Chakrasnanam on April 14. Throughout the festival, religious activities such as daily homas and processions on the temple’s surrounding streets will be observed.
One important announcement from the temple is Garuda Prasadam for childless women will not be given in April 2025. “However since thousands of women had thronged to Chilkur Balaji Temple for the same last year, we will be distributing Prasadam from May 2025 every Friday for the entire year to benefit thousands of women,” said Rangarajan.
According to Temple Head Priest CS Rangarajan, thousands have received this Friday prasadam last year which was begun to help innumerable childless couples after the huge crowds on April 19, 2024. Divine intervention has resulted in many of them having been blessed with children by the same.
Those desirous of the Friday prasadam can come for the same to Chilkur by 9 am on any Friday from May 2025. On the concluding day of the Utsavams, devotees participate in bathing the Sudarshana Chakra in a nearby water body, culminating in the lowering of the Garuda flag.