EESL signs MoU with TSSPDCL to implement DSM programme

Hyderabad: The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSSPDCL) and The Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for implementing utility-led Demand Side Management (DSM) programme for consumers of TSSPDCL.

The Mou will address the barrier of the upfront high purchase cost of energy-efficient appliances. Under the MoU, the programme will be designed and piloted with selected consumers. It will subsequently be rolled out to cover all consumers of TSSPDCL. The programme will enable TSSPDCL to implement several DSM projects with the following major benefits, no investment from TSSPDCL for implementing certain DSM projects, peak demand reduction and ability to comply with the State DSM regulation, said officials.

With technical support from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), EESL will facilitate the proposed programme by bringing in the necessary investments and technology required for providing the consumers of TSSPDCL with access to super-efficient air conditioners, IE3 motors, and BLDC fans. The International Copper Association India will provide knowledge support for designing and piloting the programme.

G Raghuma Reddy, TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director, G Gopal, Director (Energy Audit, DPE & Asst.), Ranganath Roy, CGM (EA), S P Garnaik, Executive Director (L), EESL, Savitri Singh, Cluster Head (Lighting), EESL and other officers were present.