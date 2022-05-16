Hyderabad: GHMC out to swat dengue spread

Hyderabad: On the occasion of 'National Dengue Day', the Entomology wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to initiate preventive measures to curb the spread of dengue disease in the city.



Dr Ram Babu, Chief Entomologist along with Additional Commissioner for health and sanitation asked their teams to take up awareness campaigns in residential areas and to take all necessary measures to stop the spread of dengue during the monsoon.

The Entomology wing is going to increase the number of portable fogging machines and mounted fogging machines operating within the GHMC limits.

According to Dr Ram Babu there are 302 portable fogging machines and 64 vehicles mounted with fogging machines operating within the GHMC limits to control mosquitoes menace. These machines are covering 150 areas every day. This monsoon the wing is trying to increase fogging to many other areas in the city.

The wing will be implementing the 'Telangana Mosquito Digital Solution' (TMDS), which involves the Internet of Things (IoT). To follow this method internet up-linking devices along with smart trackers have been mounted to the fogging machines. This method will make it easier for fogging machine operators to know how far they can travel in a day and can take fogging measures systematically.

The entomologist said, "Special focus will be on the localities close to lakes and areas situated on the banks of Musi River. The GHMC will be focusing on all along the Musi River, starting from Bapu Ghat to Nagole stretch of 21 km which flows through four zones, Khairtabad, Charminar, LB Nagar, and Secunderabad, consisting of 14 divisions."

Further, the official said that to take up the anti-larva operations (ALO) along the Musi, special units having 2,412 entomology workers in GHMC will be formed, which will be headed by two Assistant Entomologists under the supervision of two senior entomologists' who will monitor ALO operations.

Moreover, for spraying along Musi a special drone will be pressed into service along with six mounted fogging machines. 15 portable fogging machines would be allotted to take up fogging in the surrounding of Musi.

The wing will also drop oil balls in dirty water and there will be a release of Gambusia fish in all baby ponds and fresh stagnated water in the city.

In the civic body, there will be a total of 2,412 entomology workers for anti-larva operations, 1919 of them will be entomology staff, 342 for fogging operations, 114 will function as special manpower, 30 Assistant Entomologists, and six entomologists. "There will be a total of 125 units and each unit will consist of 19 workers covering above one lakh houses daily," said the official.

Additional Commissioner for Health and Sanitation B Santosh urged people to take precautionary measures against the spread of dengue during the coming monsoon season.

"We need to keep the environment clean despite the possibility of dengue being transmitted by mosquitoes. Measures are being taken up by the GHMC to control mosquitoes menace. To prevent the spread of dengue methods including science and technology are being followed."