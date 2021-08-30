Hyderabad: Over 90 per cent sanitisation completed in government schools

Hyderabad: In wake of re-opening of schools, the health department officials have taken up sanitisation works in government schools. According to authorities over 90 per cent of schools have been sanitised, remaining will be completed in the next two days.



The health department and municipality workers were seen sanitising even on Sunday in Medchal-Malkajgiri district as physical classes are to commence from September 1. Authorities of the health department instructed all the District Medical and Health Officers (DMHOs) to co-ordinate with local bodies to ensure cleanliness and sanitisation in school premises.

Director State Public Health and Family Welfare Telangana, Dr G Srinivasa Rao said, "The sanitisation works as going at a brisk pace and the school managements are instructed to update details about sanitisation. All teachers were vaccinated so there is no need to worry now."

Apart sanitisation, Covid protocols are kept in place to prevent children from seasonal viruses and potholes are being repaired and anti-larval activities are also on going at schools' surroundings, Dr Srinivas added.

Dr Mallikarjuna Rao said, "The health teams are visiting schools daily and sanitising whole premises including classrooms, office rooms, toilets, washing areas and playgrounds. The teams will visit schools again on the day of re-opening and re sanitise."

Not only schools, government residential hostels are also being taken special care as students from hostels were affected to Covid before the second wave started. Representatives from rural areas are urging the government to provide an additional budget for sanitisation.

Speaking to The Hans India a Sarpanch from Bathkepally, Shobha Rani said, "Development works in our village remain incomplete as the major share of our funds are being spent on sanitisation, this is the third time we are sanitising schools in our Panchayat, but no additional budget was provided for sanitisation that is effecting on development works."