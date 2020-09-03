Hyderabad: Peerzadiguda to get new animal care unit

Hyderabad: Given the worryingly increasing incidence of stray dog and monkey menace complaints, the Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation is constructing an animal care unit at Peerzadiguda. Residents of various localities areas are sending SOS to the corporation, stating that they afraid even to step out of their houses due to fear of menacing animals. The initiative is taken up in collaboration with the Animal Welfare Society, with an objective of the program to control community dogs in Peerzadiguda and neighbouring areas.



Around 140 dogs can be accommodated at a time and two surgeons, two assistants, two housekeeping, four catchers, a total of 12 members will look after the centre. "The AWS dog catchers will catch the dogs, doctors will do surgeries and give the anti-rabies vaccines. After surgery, all the dogs will be kept for post operative care for three days. After recovery those dogs will be released at the same location from where they were caught," said M Srinivas, Commissioner, Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation.

A total of Rs 20 lakh is spent on the construction of the centre. The centre will also have a kitchen for providing food to the stray dogs, one operation theatre and sterilisation centre as well.

"Within ORR, there are many panchayats which are densely populated and have no means of conducting sterilisation. We often get around three to four calls related to dog menace everyday and around 50 to 60 in a month from neighbouring panchayats, to address the same we constructed this centre. For each animal caught and neutered we are paying Rs 1,600 rupees to the Animal Welfare Society who will take care of the animals and the corporation will take care of the facility," adds Srinivas.











