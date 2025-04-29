Hyderabad Police Bust ₹1.4 Crore Drug Network, Arrest Five in Separate Operations

In a significant crackdown on narcotics distribution, Hyderabad police have arrested five individuals — including three inter-state drug traffickers — in two separate operations. Authorities seized drugs valued at over ₹1.4 crore, including ganja, LSD, and magic mushrooms.

In the first operation, a joint team from the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) and Nallakunta Police apprehended four suspects: Harshvardhan Shrivastava, a 30-year-old architect from Madhya Pradesh; B. Srinivasa Rahul, an IT professional from Chennai; and two Hyderabad-based peddlers, Abhishek and Dhawal.

According to officials, Shrivastava sourced drugs from the darknet's Dread Market using encrypted platforms like Signal, with payments made through cryptocurrency and hawala networks. Rahul, meanwhile, acquired hydroponic ganja, or OG, via Snapchat, distributing it across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai using courier services and digital communication platforms.

The police recovered 1.38 kilograms of hydroponic ganja, 44 LSD blots, 250 grams of magic mushrooms, ₹10,640 in cash, six mobile phones, and two two-wheelers, all collectively valued at ₹1.4 crore.

In a separate operation, the Central Zone Task Force in coordination with Ramgopalpet Police arrested 29-year-old Sunil Bindhani of Odisha at Ranigunj X Road. Bindhani, who operates a fast-food outlet in his village, was found carrying 1.1 kilograms of ganja reportedly sourced for ₹5,000 from a local supplier in Odisha. He had traveled to Hyderabad by train.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) P. Viswa Prasad, addressing the media on Tuesday, stated that further investigation is underway to uncover the broader network behind these operations.