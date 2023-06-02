Hyderabad: Shilparamam all set to hold Telangana formation day fete

Hyderabad: Shilparamam is organising a three-day Telangana State Formation Day Celebrations ‘DashabdhiUtsavalu’ at both the art and crafts village Uppal and Madhapur from Friday.

According to the officials of Shilparamam, the celebrations will begin on June 2 and conclude on June 4 at Shilparamam. On the first day, a special Kuchipudi performance is planned by G Ravi and his students. Apart from that Kathak performances by students of Yogi Kharnokar, Saswathi Banerjee, Perini by Perini Santhosh Students and Odissi by PreetiMohapatro’s students, and Kuchipudi dance performances by SaladiMrunalini’s students are planned at Madhapur.

On June 4, Kathak performance by Sanjay Joshi’s students and Kuchipudi by Kalaimamani and Sangeetha Nataka Academy Awardee Shailaja, Saila Sudha Dance Academy, Chennai are planned to take place at the amphitheater.

In the Uppal campus, Sundari Ravi Chandra and students will perform Bharatanatyam and on June 3, NatyaRatna Ramani Siddhi is organising Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam performances. The last day will see Kuchipudi performance by Udayasri Students from Mahabubabad, stated senior officer.