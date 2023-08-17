Illegal car bike racing event raises environmental concerns

Rangareddy: An unauthorised car bike racing event unfolded amidst the serene environs of Anantgiri forests on Tuesday, prompting swift action from the vigilance wing and forest officials of the forest department. The event, which saw reckless stunts and dangerous maneuvers, has raised concerns over environmental damage and public safety.



According to official reports, a vigilance team led by Officer Raja Ramana Redday, in collaboration with Vikarabad Divisional Forest Officer (DFO),Gyaneshwar, swiftly moved to the scene of the incident to assess the extent of the situation.

It has been disclosed that two individuals from Hyderabad took centre stage as organisers of the illicit gathering, orchestrating the spectacle with a group of approximately 40 participants. The audacious group brought along a fleet of 16 cars and racing bikes, transforming the tranquil Anantgiri forest into an impromptu racetrack.

Forest officials are actively identifying and documenting the extent of damage caused to the ecosystem. The authorities are particularly focused on determining the exact car number linked to the event, which could be a crucial piece of evidence in their investigation.

As concerns mount over the ecological repercussions and the grave endangerment posed to both participants and onlookers, the vigilance wing and forest officials are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to ensure a comprehensive inquiry. The incident has ignited discussions about the need for stricter oversight and enforcement to prevent such flagrant violations of the law and endangerment of public safety.

Local residents and environmental activists have expressed their dismay over the incident, highlighting the importance of preserving natural habitats and adhering to regulations that safeguard both the environment and human lives.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as authorities delve deeper into the case.