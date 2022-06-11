  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

RRB NTPC exam special trains between Secunderabad, Shalimar

SCR to run RRB exam special trains
x

SCR to run RRB exam special trains

Highlights

In order to cater the movement of RRB NTPC Exam candidates, the South Central Railway (SCR) will service Examination Special Trains between Secunderabad and Shalimar.

Hyderabad: In order to cater the movement of RRB NTPC Exam candidates, the South Central Railway (SCR) will service Examination Special Trains between Secunderabad and Shalimar.

Secunderabad-Shalimar (no.08026) will depart from Secunderabad at 2.30 pm and arrive Shalimar at 9.20 pm on the next day. The date of journey is June 13. Shalimar-Secunderabad (no.08025) will depart from Shalimar at 4 am and arrive Shalimar at 11 am on the next day. The train will ply on June 16.

Enroute these trains will halt at Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, JajpurK Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Rd, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada and Guntur stations in both the directions.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X