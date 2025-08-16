SBI Hyd’bad CGM recalls bank’s role in India’s growth story

Hyderabad: State Bank of India, Local Head Office, Hyderabad, celebrated 79th Independence Day with a mission to foster patriotic pride and national unity through creative and engaging activities that celebrate our shared heritage and values.

S. Radhakrishnan, CGM, Hyderabad Circle, hoisted the National Flag at State Bank of India, Local Head Office, Koti, followed by rendering of National Anthem by all the participants.

Radhakrishnan began the Independence Day speech by reflecting on India’s remarkable journey from scarcity to self-sufficiency. Recalling childhood memories of standing in ration lines and depending on foreign aid and importing wheat for PDS, now we have reached the stage wherein the nation is exporting food grains and achieving economic resilience, he said.

He emphasized the pivotal role played by civil organizations in nation-building, singling out State Bank of India as the most impactful among them. From industry and services to education and healthcare, SBI has been a cornerstone of India’s development. With pride, he noted SBI’s status as the largest commercial bank, the most profitable company, and one of the most trusted brands globally.