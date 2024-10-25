Live
Special drive to end sewage woes in city
Hyderabad: As part of a 90-day special drive undertaken by the Hyderabad Water Board to prevent sewage overflow in the city, managing director, Ashok Reddy inspected several areas in Old City and Secunderabad on Thursday.
According to HMWSSB officials, he inspected Musarambagh, Yakhutpura and Sitafalmandi. In Yakhutpura, due to the road widening and the construction of the canal, silt has increased. This has resulted in sewage overflowing on the roads for a few days. Construction of a new sewage pipeline was ordered to solve this problem permanently and de-silting work has been recommended as an immediate measure.
The Water Board has undertaken a special drive to solve the chronic sewage problems in Hyderabad city. As part of this, senior officials are visiting many places on a daily basis. “This special drive has already solved some sewage problems, but it will continue till December 31,” said a senior officer, HMWSSB.