Starla Jewels Unveils Its Second Flagship Store in Gachibowli, Hyderabad

October 17, 2025 – Hyderabad, India : Starla Jewels, India’s leading attainable-luxury fine-jewellery brand, proudly announces the grand opening of its second flagship store in the Le Meridien Hotel building, Gachibowli,Hyderabad, on October 17, 2025. After the resounding success of its Jubilee Hills flagship, the new store marks a major milestone in Starla’s mission to make fine jewellery an everyday celebration of beauty, emotion, and conscious craftsmanship. Starla Jewels will continue to focus on creating exquisite designs, building customer trust, and maintaining the highest quality at the best prices.

The inauguration will be graced by Sanjana Somavarapu, acclaimed young author and poet and Starla’s new Brand Ambassador, who will light the ceremonial lamp to mark the beginning of a new chapter in the brand’s journey. Sanjana embodies Starla’s philosophy of confidence, creativity, and modern grace interlaced with tradition — values that resonate deeply with today’s generation of women.

Designed as an immersive experience in Starla’s signature palette of translucent burgundy, powder pink, and soft peach, the Gachibowli flagship features Starla’s latest collections of lab-grown diamond solitaires, everyday fine jewellery, and bespoke bridal pieces.“





At Starla, every creation begins with design that tells a story, an experience that stirs emotion and a standard of quality that endures,” said Rekha Somavarapu, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Starla Jewels. “Our new Gachibowli flagship embodies these three pillars —thoughtful design, immersive experience, and uncompromising quality — while staying true to our belief that fine jewellery should be both ethical and attainable. Having Sanjana Somavarapu lead this moment brings our philosophy full circle — a young voice inspiring a new generation to express their stories, whether written in words or reflected through the brilliance of a diamond.”

To celebrate, Starla is offering ‘Your First Diamond on Us,’ 20% off on diamonds, 100% free old-gold exchange, gold coins and special launch-week experiences.