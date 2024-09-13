Irrigation sector losses due to floods at Rs 434.07 cr

Khammam: The Irrigation sector in Khammam district has been hit the hardest by the recent devastating floods, with losses amounting to Rs. 434.07 crores out of a total district-wide damage of Rs. 730 crores across all departments. The floods caused severe damage, washing away embankments and flooding both ponds and the canals of Nagarjuna Sagar, leading to significant agricultural loss, including 68 acres of crops.

In an effort to mitigate the financial burden on farmers during the growing season, the government has committed to restoring ponds and canals to ensure irrigation for crops. According to official reports, 69 ponds and sluices and 24 projects and canals under the control of the Irrigation Department have been damaged. For immediate temporary repairs, officials have proposed a budget of Rs. 37 lakh, while Rs. 433.70 crores will be allocated for permanent rehabilitation.

District Collector Muzammil Khan shared these figures during a briefing with a team of government officials who visited the district to assess the damage. The Nagarjuna Sagar Canal, located in neighbouringSuryapet district and bordering Khammam, was also affected. The escape regulator near the main canal at the 133.6 km marker and the Nadigudem mandal at the 132 km point were among the worst-hit areas. To address the damage, officials have invited tenders worth Rs. 2.10 crores for canal lining and filling ditches. An additional Rs. 17 crores will be required for ditch filling, canal lining, and other essential repairs in Khammam district.

A major collapse occurred near the Palair Mini Hydel power plant, where a canal embankment in the second zone failed around the 140.200 km marker, causing further degradation of the adjoining embankment.

The government has opted to use the short-tender approach for urgent repairs, aiming to complete the tender process and begin construction within two weeks of funding approval.

The authorities have assured that the dams of the ponds will also undergo swift reconstruction to prevent further flooding and agricultural loss.