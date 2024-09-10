Telangana Govt to re-issue lost docs & certificates

Khammam: District Collector Muzammil Khan said that steps have been taken to issue certificates to those who have lost their certificates and valuable documents due to heavy rains and floods in the flooded areas as part of the

“Naa Khammam Kosam Nenu “ programme. He said that along with supplies, certificates and documents would be issued in flood-hit areas. 72 teams have been formed for this purpose. These teams will visit flooded areas and receive applications from the affected people.

The Collector called upon the people to list all the details and mention their requirements in the applications submitted to the officials.

After examining the forms, the officials will take up the issues with the departments concerned. Applications would be accepted for a period of 10 days. The officials would track the process of applications once they are routed to their respective departments. The official said that special camps would also be organised for the applicants who could not submit their applications during the 10-day programme.