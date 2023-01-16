Jallikattu competitions begun in Rangampet of Tirupati, MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy attends

The traditional Jallikattu Sport , which will be held on the ocassion of Sankranti in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Naidu borders has begun at Rangampet of Tirupati on Monday. As part of Jallikattu, young people compete to capture the flags tied to the horns of strong bulls.



Meanwhile, the YSRCP MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and other local leaders have attended the program to witness the Jallikattu sport, which will be held in grandeur.

Earlier, Jallikattu competitions started on Saturday in Anuppalle of Chandragiri constituency of Tirupati district in honor of Bhogi festival. A large number of people came from the surrounding areas to witness the jallikattu.

It is learned, that three people got injured in these competitions on Saturday.

Jallikattu or the livestock festival is the age old practice observed in several villages in Chittoor district bordering Tamil Nadu every year on the occasion of Sankranti festival is in no way like the Jallikattu which was conducted in Tamil Nadu in terms of ferocity which many times result in grievous injuries to the participating youth.

The festival will start a few days before Sankranti and continue for a week after the festival is over in the district as mainly a cattle show.