TTD cancels VIP break darshans on weekends to increase darshans for common devotees

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has taken a crucial decision on VIP break darshans and announced the cancellation of VIP break darshans on Saturdays and Sundays. Meanwhile, VIP break darshans have already been cancelled on Fridays. The TTD decided to issue additional darshan tickets for the convenience of Sarvadarshan devotees on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.



It is known that 30,000 tickets are being issued for Sarvadarshan devotees and with the latest decision, the darshan time was increased by an additional two hours per day by which more common devotees can avail the darshan.



On the other hand, TTD has released an additional quota of special Darshan and Sarvadarshan tokens from February 24th to 28th with 13,000 tokens per day and also it has released 5000 offline tickets per day for Sarvadarshan and set up counters at Bhudevi Complex, Srinivasam Complex and Sri Govindarajaswamy temple in Tirupati.

Meanwhile, the special darshan quota at the rate of 25,000 tickets per day for the month of March has been released online on February 23 and the Sarvadarshan token at the rate of 20,000 per day for the month of March will be allotted offline through counters in Tirupati.