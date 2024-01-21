All set for Sharmila to take over as APCC chief

Guntur: The 2024 elections in the state are set to enter an interesting phase as the Congress which was docile for the past ten years is now trying for a revival under the leadership of new APCC president YS Sharmila.

This gives a new dimension to the entire political battle. It is going to be a keen contest between the members of two families. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of YSRCP, Y S Sharmila heading the Congress, Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Daggubati Purandeswari, who represent the TDP and BJP. The Jana Sena is officially an ally of the TDP. Congress leaders say that with Sharmila becoming the APCC president, they would be able to claim the political legacy of former chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, who was responsible to bring the Congress party to power in the united Andhra Pradesh and had won the hearts of the people.

Congress sources told Hans India that there were many from the YSRCP who were waiting for Sharmila to take over so that they can join the party. It is being said that Alla Ramakrishna Reddy would be among the first to join the Congress to be followed by Kapu Ramachandra Reddy.

Meanwhile, all arrangements have been made at Aahwanam Kalyana Mandapam at Auto Nagar in Vijayawada for the oathtaking ceremony of Y S Sharmila as PCC president at 11 am on Sunday.

According to former PCC president Gidugu Rudraraju, she will be accompanied by Congress Working Committee member N Raghuveera Reddy, former MP KVP Ramachandra Rao by a special flight from Kadapa to Gannavaram.

She will be taken to the Kalyana Mandapam from the Gannavaram International Airport in a huge car rally by Congress activists and leaders.

After taking oath, Sharmila will address the first meeting consisting of PCC leaders and DCC presidents, City Congress Committee presidents, Assembly constituency in-charges and mandal presidents.

AICC in-charge for AP Manickam Tagore, AICC secretaries Christopher Tilak and CD Mayappa will be the chief guests at the programme. She will later go to Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada and take charge by signing the register.