Property Registrations: New CARD 2.0 system to ensure transparency

Vijayawada: The state government rolled out new version of Computer Aided Administration of Registration Department (CARD) named PRIMME (Property Registration Integration Mutation Made Easy) to ensure transparency in registration process.

The stamps and registrations department has been using CARD 1.0 version designed in 1999. Now CARD 2.0 version has been developed with advanced technology due to increase in number of registrations and to ensure safety and security. Though the new system was introduced on September 1, it will start function in registration offices in the state by September 15.

Giving details of the new online registration system, special chief secretary, revenue and CCLA, G Sai Prasad and commissioner and IG of registrations and stamps V Ramakrishna said the new system was introduced to curb irregularities in old system and to maintain transparency in registration process. Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat on Monday, the officials said best practices were incorporated in new software. People can directly enter the details of their property which they are selling or buying in model document provided in the system without middlemen. If the buyer or seller wants to include any additional clauses, they can incorporate the points in the additional boxes provided in the model document. They said the link documents of the particular property will be made available through new registration system. The computer will notify the stamp duty amount payable to the government, the buyer can pay the stamp duty through e-challan. Unlike the previous procedure, now a single challan is enough for registration of property.

The officials said that with the introduction of new system there will be no duplication of registrations. The system has database of all properties. If anyone wants to sell part of his property or land, he has to make sub division. The sub division of property before mutation will curb irregularities. The new system will help to get encumbrance certificate (EC) and copies of revenue records too.

Revenue special chief secretary Saikumar said as per Government of India notification issued on October 4, 2022, electronic signature is valid. He said that the government will provide the documents on stamp paper to the seller to ensure his emotional comfort. He said the document writers who have expertise in preparing documents also can upload the papers for online registration process.