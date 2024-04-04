Vijayawada: Prof Anil Kumar passes away

Vijayawada : Prof Anil Kumar Kamaraju, a translator of Sathya Sai Baba discourses for over two decades, and served as the State president of the Sri Sathya Sai Seva organisations, the Principal of the Brindavan Campus, lecturer at the Prasanthi Nilayam Campus passed away on Wednesday.

An academician by profession who was deeply interested in spirituality was drawn to Bhagawan in 1970 when he was serving as a lecturer at the Andhra Christian College.

Moved by Bhagawan’s message of universal love and service, he joined the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation. In the early 1990s, he joined the Brindavan Campus to take charge as the Principal, and later he moved to the Prasanthi Nilayam campus.

Prof Anil Kumar, who crossed 80 last year, was admitted in Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Medical Sciences, Prasanthigram on Monday after he complained of feeling unwell. He breathed his last peacefully on Wednesday.