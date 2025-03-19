  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Warangal

Paradise PowerKids celebrates Graduation Day

Paradise PowerKids celebrates Graduation Day
x
Highlights

Karimnagar: The graduation ceremony of Paradise PowerKids was held at St.George International School (CBSE) in Kothapalli, Karimnagar.The event was...

Karimnagar: The graduation ceremony of Paradise PowerKids was held at St.George International School (CBSE) in Kothapalli, Karimnagar.

The event was attended by Rohan Hospital’s fertility special-ist Dr A Sridevi, social worker M Phanitha, St.George-CBSE and Paradise Educational Institu-tions chairman Dr PFatima Reddy, and Incharge Sandhya garu.

The guests commended the institution for providing quality education with high values and ex-cellent facilities. They advised parents to keep their children away from mobile phones.

Later, graduation certificates were awarded to the UKG students.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick