Paradise PowerKids celebrates Graduation Day
Karimnagar: The graduation ceremony of Paradise PowerKids was held at St.George International School (CBSE) in Kothapalli, Karimnagar.
The event was attended by Rohan Hospital’s fertility special-ist Dr A Sridevi, social worker M Phanitha, St.George-CBSE and Paradise Educational Institu-tions chairman Dr PFatima Reddy, and Incharge Sandhya garu.
The guests commended the institution for providing quality education with high values and ex-cellent facilities. They advised parents to keep their children away from mobile phones.
Later, graduation certificates were awarded to the UKG students.
