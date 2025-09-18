Indonesia grapples with fuel shortages at private stations, public voices concern

Jakarta: A shortage of fuel stocks at private filling stations in Indonesia since August has sparked widespread complaints, with some workers losing their jobs as companies scale back operations.

Local media reported Thursday that fuel supplies at nearly all private stations, including Shell and British Petroleum (BP), remain depleted. These companies, which primarily operate in major cities, have been unable to meet demand, leaving motorists with little choice but to rely on state-owned Pertamina.

For many Indonesians, Shell and BP serve as alternatives to Pertamina. But the ongoing scarcity has disrupted daily routines.

"I have been coming to the Shell station every morning since last week, hoping they are already in stock. But they are not," said Muhammad Dika, a resident of Bekasi, West Java. "Drivers are forced to switch again and again to other stations," Xinhua News Agency reported.

In Depok, 29-year-old Ibrahim Hanif said he had not driven his car for days because Shell and BP stations near him were out of stock.

Shell Indonesia confirmed Tuesday that the company had cut operating hours, reduced workdays, and placed some employees on temporary leave.

"The adjustments are necessary due to difficulties in securing supplies of fuel products," said Ingrid Siburian, the company's president Director and Managing Director mobility, as quoted by local media.

Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, produces crude oil domestically but still depends heavily on imports of refined products due to limited refinery capacity.

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources attributed the shortage to a surge in demand for non-subsidized fuel at private stations, which quickly exhausted their import quotas.

"That is the dynamic that happens; there is indeed a shift. Actually, this is just a consumption dynamic," said Laode Sulaeman, director general of oil and gas at the ministry.

This is the second shortage private companies have faced this year, following similar disruptions between late January and early February.

Bahlil Lahadalia, minister for energy and mineral resources, urged private oil firms to collaborate with Pertamina to ensure fuel availability and prevent further hardship.

"Why? Because this concerns the livelihoods of many people. Industrial sectors that impact the livelihoods of many people must remain under state control to ensure everything runs smoothly," Lahadalia said on Monday in Jakarta.

He added that the government would continue to monitor the ground situation, including potential impacts on the workforce, and coordinate with Pertamina to quickly address shortages at private stations.