Live
- MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy Distributes Mahalakshmi Gas Cylinder Proceeding Letters to Thousands of Beneficiaries in Gadwal
- DK Aruna Demands Strict Punishment for Use of Animal Fat in Tirumala Laddu Preparation
- Samsung India’s AI-Powered ‘Big TV Festival’ Gets Bigger Than Ever This Festive Season; Avail Great Deals & Enjoy Unbeatable Offers on its Premium AI TV Range
- Collector B.M. Santosh Directs Officials to Expedite Pending Works at Rehabilitation Centre
- Max Fashion launches Kalki Koechlin in style with its latest ‘New New You’ Campaign
- Maruti Suzuki WagonR Waltz Limited Edition launched with enhanced styling and features
- Introducing the Epitome of Sporty Elegance: The Launch of U.S. Polo Assn. x His Highness Sawai Padmanabh Singh Collection
- Akkineni Family Celebrates Legendary Actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s Centenary with Special Honors
- NIFD Global Hosts Inspiring Interactive Session with Femina Miss India 2024 State Winners
- Cong MP Pramod Tiwari blames BJP for desecration of Tirupati prasadam
Just In
Iraqi militia commander killed by drone attack near Damascus airport: war monitor
A senior commander of Iraq's Hezbollah Brigades, known as Abu Haidar, was killed on Friday in a suspected Israeli drone strike near Damascus International Airport, according to reports from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Damascus: A senior commander of Iraq's Hezbollah Brigades, known as Abu Haidar, was killed on Friday in a suspected Israeli drone strike near Damascus International Airport, according to reports from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The attack targeted the commander's vehicle early in the morning on a road adjacent to the airport in the Sayyida Zeinab area. His bodyguard sustained injuries, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The Britain-based war monitor indicated that the absence of large explosions typically associated with air raids implies the strike was a precise missile attack on the vehicle.
Since the beginning of 2024, Israel has executed 67 strikes in Syria, comprising 50 airstrikes and 17 ground operations, targeting 142 facilities and resulting in 211 military casualties, alongside 23 civilian fatalities, including a child and four women, the observatory said.
Hezbollah Brigades, an Iraqi Shiite paramilitary group integrated into Iraq's security apparatus, has been deploying troops to Syria to support the Syrian government against insurgents.
Neither Israel nor Syria has issued an official statement regarding this incident.