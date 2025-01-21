Largest deportation soon, says Trump

Texas : US President Donald Trump said, "very soon we will begin the largest deportation exercise in American history."

He said this while addressing the Make America Great Again (MAGA) Victory Rally in Washington, DC .He stated, "Before this, nobody could even think of open borders, prisons, mental institutions, men playing in women's sports, transgenders for everyone... Very soon we will begin the largest deportation exercise in American history."

He also pledged to bring an end to the ongoing war in Ukraine, halt the chaos in the Middle East, and take measures to prevent the outbreak of World War 3. "I will end the war in Ukraine, I will stop the chaos in the Middle East and I will prevent World War 3 from happening - and you have no idea how close we are," he said .

He also highlighted many things during his address which included the immigration crisis, new government policies, deportation and many more.

Speaking to supporters, Trump said, "We are going to make our country greater than ever before".

Trump also reiterated his commitment to dismantling the existing political structure, saying, "Once and for all, we are going to end the reign of a failed, corrupt political establishment... We are not going to take it anymore."

Trump said that he agreed to "approve" TikTok on the condition that the USA would own 50 per cent of the Chinese app to "save" American jobs and prevent "our business" from going to the communist nation.