Live
- Turkish military kills 13 'terrorists' in Iraq, Syria: Ministry
- Marked by congeniality, Walz-Vance debate a polar opposite of acrimonious Harris-Trump encounter
- Chandrababu Participates in Swachhta Hi Seva Program in Machilipatnam
- YS Jagan and YSRCP Leaders Pay Homage to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri
- Apple October Event 2024: M4 MacBook Pro 14 Specifications Leaked
- CM Nitish hesitant to meet PM Modi on Bihar flood crisis: Tejashwi Yadav
- England team arrives in Multan ahead of Test series against Pakistan
- South Africa cracks down on labour law violations
- Apple To Launch iPhone SE Without Home Button in 2025
- PM Modi celebrates decade of Swachh Bharat Mission, inaugurates major cleanliness projects
Just In
Netherlands to evacuate citizens from Lebanon
The Netherlands will help its citizens to leave Lebanon in the next few days, the Dutch Foreign Ministry announced.
The Hague (Netherlands): The Netherlands will help its citizens to leave Lebanon in the next few days, the Dutch Foreign Ministry announced.
"The security situation in Lebanon has become even more uncertain," the foreign ministry said on Tuesday in a public letter to Dutch citizens in Lebanon.
"We see that it is becoming increasingly difficult for Dutch people to leave Lebanon, the scenario we have been warning about in the travel advice for some time."
The evacuation of an estimated several hundred Dutch citizens will begin within a few days, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the ministry.
"We will actively help Dutch people to leave Lebanon with the use of military means," the ministry continued. "The Netherlands will provide military air transport in the coming days. In addition, we will continue to make efforts to help with departures with commercial airlines. We are also in contact with other countries that organise flights."