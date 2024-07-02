Live
- Dengue cases rise by 42 pc in K’taka: Health Minister
- Chelsea sign midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City on six-year contract
- Death toll in Hathras stampede tragedy mounts to 87
- Revanth Reddy invites Chandrababu Naidu for meeting on July 6
- Security person killed, 4 injured in Pakistan IED blast
- Mumbai Police nab riots accused fugitive after 31 years
- Coal Ministry draws up strict norms to limit environmental impact of mining ops
- 'Gutted' Miller proud of SA unit after T20 World Cup final loss
- Gurugram: 14 officials appointed to deal with waterlogging
- Sandeep Patil urges BCCI to support ailing Anshuman Gaekwad amidst T20 World Cup celebrations
Just In
Security person killed, 4 injured in Pakistan IED blast
Highlights
A security person was killed and four others injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, police said on Tuesday.
Islamabad: A security person was killed and four others injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, police said on Tuesday.
The incident occurred when roadside-planted explosives hit a vehicle of the security forces in the Kalat district of the province, police sources in the area told Xinhua news agency.
The forces' vehicle was on a routine patrol in the area when the explosion happened, said the police sources.
After the explosion, police and security forces rushed to the site immediately. Police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation in the surroundings to arrest the culprits.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS