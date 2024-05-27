Live
Just In
South African border authority on high alert as country prepares for elections
Johannesburg: The South African Border Management Authority (BMA) is on high alert as the country prepares to hold the general elections on Wednesday, the BMA said on Monday.
"With just two days before South Africa's national and provincial elections, the Border Management Authority is on high alert at all ports of entry to monitor movements," the BMA said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.
It arrested 28 Bangladesh nationals on Saturday evening at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg who had arrived from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, with no proper documents.
In the statement, BMA Commissioner Michael Masiapato highlighted the importance of cooperation with embassies and foreign missions in verifying visa legitimacy and encouraged improvements in detection systems.
"This operation underscores the importance of our continuous efforts to secure our borders and ensure that all entrants comply with our legal requirements," said the Commissioner.
He noted that law enforcement has made huge deployments across the country for the elections, including escorting ballot papers and guarding national key points.